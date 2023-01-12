The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The mild weather isn’t leaving anytime soon. Thursday will bring temps all day in the 30s, topping out in the upper 30s by the end of the day. In the morning, it will be mostly cloudy with a little partial sun here or there. Extra cloudy in the afternoon with a breezy north wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour. It’s during this time that we could see some light precipitation of flurries or sprinkles that develop – nothing that will cause problems on the roads.

Tonight, hit or miss flurries could linger, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 24 degrees. Winds will also be gusty all night with north winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Friday begins with clouds and breezy conditions. When high pressure returns in the afternoon, it will be sunnier with light winds. The high is 29 degrees.