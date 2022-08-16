The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be relatively nice! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with low humidity. More cloud cover enters the forecast overnight and remains throughout a majority of the day tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain chances reenter the forecast for Thursday, as well as the humidity, which will remain the generally same for Friday.

Isolated thunderstorms are on tap for this weekend!

Monday calls for a pop-up shower chances, before a nicer day next Tuesday.