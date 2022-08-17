The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure continues to be the main weather influence across our side of the state. Wednesday continues to bring sunshine back with a scattering of clouds. Winds will only be around 5 mph or less! Highs are similar to yesterday in the upper 70s and lower 80s. About 75 degrees near the lake.

Fantastic nighttime weather again with partly cloudy skies and a low of 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a little more humid and 82 degrees. Plan on a partly sunny skies, but a small rain chance also moves in to our area. This rain chance is highest up north and west of the Fox Valley.