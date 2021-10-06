Another nice day; showers Thursday and Friday

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low clouds and patchy dense fog out there Wednesday morning, but don’t fret, all clouds will be pushed to the west and sun will come again. Highs are anticipated in the lower and middle 70s, with mid and upper 60s by the lake. East winds from 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be clear in the evening, with increasing clouds overnight. There may also be a stray overnight shower to the south late. Temps will fall to 56 degrees in the evening, and begin to rise a bit as the night wears on.

Rain moves into southern spots first tomorrow morning, and northern spots by the end of the day. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and some grumbles of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

