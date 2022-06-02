The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another great day planned for Thursday with low humidity and summer-like heat! Expect temps to reach the mid and upper 70s later in the day, just a touch cooler around 70 by the lake. You’ll get plenty of morning sun with more puffy clouds forming later in the day.

RAIN CHANCE: As a weak disturbance drops in from the north, we’ll have a chance for spotty, brief thundershowers to form in the late afternoon and evening. Many communities will stay dry as the highest chance is across the north.

After the small evening rain chance, the rest of the night will have mainly clear skies. The low will be around 51 degrees.

Bright and sunny weather on tap again Friday. Highs will be on either side of 70 degrees with a breezy W/NW wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour.