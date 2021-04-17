Another nice day tomorrow, pattern flips early next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few more clouds will move into the area for tonight. Low temperatures will in the low 30s, cooler in the northwoods.

Tomorrow: Get outside and enjoy the close to weekend. Highs will get to around 60 as clouds will increase ahead of our next system moving in overnight.

Sunday night into Monday: A cold front will sweep through the area bring rain showers and a few flakes first for areas west of the Fox Cities near midnight. Then, that rain exits Northeast Wisconsin early Monday. High temperatures will be cold in the 40s behind this cold front

Next week: Flurries will then be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures stuck only in the low 40s. Towards the end of the week the sun comes back out which will warm up temperatures back close to 60 degrees.