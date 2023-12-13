The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A light southwesterly breeze last night and through this morning helped us pull in slightly warmer air for today! Highs this afternoon were much more seasonal.

A warm front sitting just to our southwest now will lift this evening, allow winds to increase, but stay out of the southwest, and allow temps to warmup. This warm front lifting this evening will also allow temps to warmup overnight, so we’ll reach our low around 9/10pm tonight and then temps will keep going up after that. Tomorrow’s high will be around 47 degrees.

High pressure to our south built in this afternoon and kicked all of the cloud cover out and gave us more sunshine through this afternoon. We stay quiet through tonight with mostly clear skies.

High pressure will remain over us again tomorrow, providing another quiet day with mostly sunny skies.

An area of low pressure well to our southwest now will head up towards Wisconsin, and bring in more cloud cover on Friday and our next chance for mixed showers. Most of us are dry throughout the day on Friday, with the exception of showers further north.

By Friday night, mixed showers return for us all and continue through Saturday.