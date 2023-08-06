The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Partly sunny conditions dominated much of the day today as an area of high pressure slowly moved out of the area. Two areas of low pressure south of the area are to blame for the increase in cloud coverage this evening as temperatures should drop into the low 60s.

The area of low pressure over Iowa should dart through Michigan tomorrow, providing us with some cloud coverage throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to start giving way to partly sunny by the afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight, a weak decaying cold front might spark a passing shower otherwise expect mostly clear conditions.

Beautiful day ahead for Tuesday as temperature tick into the mid 80s with sunshine expected. For the rest of the week, two disturbances pass through the area Wednesday and Friday, sparking afternoon thunderstorms both days. A weak ridge builds overhead Thursday, so expect mostly sunny conditions. Warmest day this week will be Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.