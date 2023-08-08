The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Almost an identical setup today from what we say yesterday. High pressure off to our west keeps any strong storms out of the area. However, an area of low pressure to our south will provide a few clouds today, as well as an area of low pressure to our north that will provide some clouds and a few passing sprinkles again this afternoon as well as our next thunderstorm chance tomorrow.

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds, with late clearing skies. We do keep an unlikely sprinkle chance in the forecast through the evening hours tonight and then we’re dry into the overnight hours.

By tomorrow morning, the area of low pressure to our north will start to move closer, bringing increased cloud cover north for tomorrow morning, and then all of us will see cloud cover by the late morning tomorrow. We’re dry, however, until the lunch hour and then spotty showers and t-storms will move through until bedtime tomorrow night.