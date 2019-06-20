Another rainy stretch ahead

From Storm Team 5…

Your Thursday forecast brings in dry weather for the bulk of the area. After some morning clouds, there will be a chance for some sun to emerge as the day wears on. Northeast winds will be out and about from 5 to 15 miles per hour, and that wind direction will keep us on the cooler side with highs near 72 degrees. Lakeside highs will be in the mid 60s.

Tonight, expect a dry and calm night with a few clouds. Overnight lows fall to 53 degrees.

Tomorrow is the FIRST DAY OF SUMMER! It should end up being a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 75 degrees.

Rain chances increase by Saturday. Most of the day will be partly sunny and dry, but there will be a chance for a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon. Temperatures stay at 75 degrees for the high.

Sunday, expect better rain chances with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs bump up a degree to 76.

Monday, yet another system will throw down more rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach 76 degrees in the afternoon.

That same system keeps rain and a few storms for Tuesday. It will be a little warmer with a high of 78 degrees.

80 degree temps return next Wednesday! Mostly sunny and dry conditions return mid-week with a high of 83.