Tonight: Cloudy skies will start off the night, any drizzle leftover should end. There are some indications of some clearing occurring after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Some of us will wake up to short-lived sunshine as clouds funnel back into the area. Snow or rain showers will be arriving in the late morning. In the mid-afternoon, spotty, but potentially intense snow bands will linger. Some could potentially turn into snow squalls. High temperatures in the mid-40s. In terms of snow accumulation at best a dusting to 1″ if you are caught up in some of these snow showers.

Weekend: Clouds will decrease late on a breezy Saturday with highs in the 30s. Cooler air will be in Northeast Wisconsin Sunday along with the sunshine.