Another round of accumulating snow Tuesday night

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The forecast across Northeast Wisconsin tonight calls for quiet conditions as a few clouds pass through from time to time. Lows will be on the chilly side in the single digits for areas away from Lake Michigan. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Any early morning sunshine on Tuesday will give way to increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. Highs will range from the upper teens to the north to upper 20s to the south.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the WFRV viewing areas from Tuesday evening until noon Wednesday. Widespread accumulating snow will make travel slippery through the overnight hours.

Our next snow producer will arrive Tuesday evening and continue into the first half of the morning on Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 2″-5″ is anticipated for most of the region. Lower snowfall totals will be seen north of Hwy. 8, while snowfall totals closer to 6″ are possible south of a line from Oshkosh to Manitowoc.





Snow and drizzle will come to an end Wednesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky through the rest of the day. Thursday brings more sunshine with temperatures cooling into the teens as we ring in the new year!

We’ll be keeping a close eye on another system that could bring more snow to parts of the area on Friday. After that system moves through the weekend is looking dry with temperatures above average in the upper 20s to lower 30s.