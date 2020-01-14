Another round of light snow Wednesday

After a cloudy Tuesday there are some breaks in the clouds moving in from the west. Skies could clear for a short period of time tonight before cloud cover returns once again late tonight ahead of our next snow maker that moves through Wednesday. Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s.

A weak and quick moving system passes through the region Wednesday which will bring a widespread 1-2″ of snow to the area. Lesser totals can be expected across the far southern portions of the area with slightly higher totals northwest of Shawano. It will be another above average day as highs reach for the lower 30s with 20s to the northwest

High pressure will arrive from Canada Thursday and clear out our skies. It will also bring some cooler weather to the area as highs will only be in the teens.

A storm system will be developing across the Great Plains Friday and will take a track toward northern Illinois early in the weekend. This system will bring a chance for more accumulating snow to the area beginning late Friday and continuing through much of the afternoon Saturday. It is too early for specifics on snowfall amounts, but portions of the state could see accumulating snow during the first half of the weekend. There is also a possibility of a wintry mix or rain across southern Wisconsin. Gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon on the backside of the system.

Skies will clear out and bring drier weather to the area Sunday through next Tuesday. Colder Canadian air will also arrive keeping highs in the mid to upper teens.