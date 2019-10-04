Another round of rain to begin the weekend

Clouds have hung tough across the area throughout Friday and will do so through the overnight. Our weather should remain dry through the overnight as lows dip into the upper 30s to the north with low to middle 40s across the rest of the area.

Our next chance for rain showers move in throughout the morning on Saturday. Rain will continue on and off through the afternoon Saturday with highs below average in the middle 50s. We’ll have winds start to increase out of the south at 10-20 mph through the afternoon.

Rainfall potential through Saturday

Rain showers that linger into early Sunday will begin to taper quickly as we see the return of drier weather into the afternoon. It will be a blustery day with highs near average in the lower 60s.

The start to the next work week will be nice as skies will be mostly sunny with dry weather through Wednesday.