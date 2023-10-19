From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, spots of light rain or sprinkles, otherwise mostly cloudy and remaining mild. The low will be in the upper 40s.

Friday looks like a nice day! Clouds will be out and about early, but sunshine is expected to pop out for many hours of the day. The highs in the uppper 50s.

We will get another rain chance late at night, mainly after 9pm.

Saturday, the same rainmaker from Friday night could drop in some morning rain. It will be a breezy and cool day with a highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be sunny but cool with highs in the low 50s.



The next round of showers looks to arrive Monday night with off/on rain chance then for much of next week.