Another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

It was a windy night! Wind gusts overnight through the Fox Cities and the lakeshore reached upward of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Winds will subside into Wednesday as sun breaks out for the morning. During the afternoon, prepare to see more rain and thunderstorms develop mainly after 1pm and before 10pm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The rain ends early tonight, and it will be breezy again once that rain tapers off. NW winds will not be as strong as last night but will still range from 15-30 mph. The low temp is 53 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back lots of sun, but the rain chance is not gone completely. Although the chance for rain is MUCH LESS than Wednesday, a stray shower could fall later in the day Thursday. The high falls a bit to 74 degrees.

Friday will be a bit chilly! Partly sunny and 63 degrees.

Cool again Saturday, mostly sunny and 66 degrees.

Sunday will be great with full sunshine and a high of 70 degrees.

