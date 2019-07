ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMS ON SATURDAY: 7/20/2019

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for central and east/central Wisconsin until 4 PM Saturday. In the image above, all the counties shaded in the pink color are included.

Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Waupaca, Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marquette, Green lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties are included, and if you are in these counties you need to be weather aware today.