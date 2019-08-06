Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

A few isolated showers this evening will come to an end by the early overnight hours. Skies will clear tonight with some areas of patchy fog possible. Lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s with light winds.

A dry start to Wednesday will give way to our next chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will approach from the west and as it moves into NE Wisconsin showers and storms will develop. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather across the entire viewing area. The storms should move out of the area by the mid-evening. Highs on Wednesday will reach for the low to middle 80s away from Lake Michigan.

Behind the cold front less humid weather filters in under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit on the breezy side on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll have similar conditions on Friday before our next chance for rain moves in on Saturday.