The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A foggy morning to start your Tuesday before clearing around noon. The sun returns briefly this afternoon before a chance for thunderstorm pushes through this evening and will continue into the overnight hours for tonight. Today will be very muggy and warm with a daytime high of 84 degrees.

Shower chances continue for tomorrow evening although temperatures will be a bit under average with a high of 77 for your Wednesday.

Small shower and thunderstorm chances are still present towards the end of this work week, but finally a nice weekend is in store for NE WI. 80 degrees and mainly clear Saturday and a warmer day on Sunday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return again by the start of next week.