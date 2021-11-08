Another run into the 60s

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Continuing the well above normal temperatures even as the new week begins! Monday’s highs should top out somewhere around 64 degrees this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Up to the north more clouds will be dusted across the sky. SW winds turn to the NW later today from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will be out tonight which should help keep overnight temps up again compared to normal. Nighttime lows will be around 42 degrees, 30s to the north, and upper 40s by the lake.

Partly sunny with clouds with slightly cooler highs in the middle 50s on Tuesday. We’ll have a shot at the clouds clearing before sunset for some late day sunshine.

