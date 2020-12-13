Another snow chance tonight, chilly start to the week

The snow showers and wind from Saturday has now moved out of the area, but the clouds are sticking around on this Sunday. Temperatures will be right around average this time of the year with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will eventually turn out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight as a cold front arrives from the west. Along that front, light snow or flurries will be possible especially for the northern half of the viewing area. Very light accumulations will be possible. Lows tonight will cool into the teens and lower 20s.

More wind can be expected for Monday which will keep temperatures in the middle 20s for highs with wind chills likely in the teens. Most of the work week is looking quiet with no significant chances for precipitation. There will be a moderating trend in our highs for the second half of the week with a few areas getting close to 40 degrees by Friday! A chance for a light rain and snow mix is something we’ll be watching for early next weekend.

