Another storm chance Tuesday, then a stretch of dry weather

Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty evening showers and thunderstorms will come to an end with partly cloudy skies through the overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with a light northeast wind. Areas of fog may develop after midnight.

Tuesday: Another warm and humid day is expected as highs reach for the low to middle 80s away from Lake Michigan. We’ll be watching for some showers and storms to develop during the late morning and afternoon hours. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall especially for areas west of Oshkosh.

A small rain chance will linger into Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will bring in lower humidity levels by Thursday with blustery winds and lots of sunshine. We’ll have several dry days through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.