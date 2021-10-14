Another warm day as skies turn bright

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Holding onto some morning clouds and some sprinkles in southern/eastern Wisconsin to start Thursday, but the weather turns much nicer into the afternoon as the sun will come back!

Clouds will clear out west first, with sun reaching the lakeshore last. SW winds are going to be up around 15 to 25 miles per hour, and that wind direction and sunshine will take highs to the mid and upper 60s. Average high is 59 degrees.

Winds will calm tonight, and with a clear sky it’s going to get chilly compared to how it’s been lately. Upper 30s and lower 40s for overnight lows. A little patchy frost may appear far to the north and out west.

Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, plus there is a slight chance for light rain. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 50s.