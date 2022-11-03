The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mild morning temperatures Thursday morning, followed by another day that will be near record setting levels in the upper 60s and lower 70s! Cooler by the lake around 62 degrees. Gusty south winds will go up from 15 to 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The wind stays up tonight, and along with a thick cloud deck arriving the overnight lows will be quite warm. Expect a low somewhere in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It’s possible a brief rain shower could fall, but that chance is low.

Tomorrow will have a high of 65 degrees, but as a cold front drops into the state we will have rain and thundershowers develop across our entire area late morning into Friday night

Saturday will be rainy at times, plus very windy by the end of the day when the rain pulls away. 61 degrees.

There is a high likelihood of a rain total of 1 to 3 inches Friday and Saturday combined. It’s a good idea to check the downspouts and make sure water can get through the leaves on the road near storm sewers.