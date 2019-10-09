Another warm day, but much cooler this weekend

From Storm Team 5…

Big changes in the forecast, but before those changes get here, it’s another nearly perfect fall day for Wednesday.

Skies will be filled with lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s! Just a touch cooler by Lake Michigan with a high in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy at times later today with a south wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies will turn partly cloudy as clouds increase late. Temperatures stay a little warmer tonight as the thermometer falls to 52 degrees.

Thursday will mainly turn into a nice day, partly sunny with a high of 68 degrees. A cold front moving into the state from the west will kick up some rain chances later in the day. A stray shower is POSSIBLE in the afternoon, but the best chance for rain is during the late evening and overnight with scattered showers.

Rain looking likely into Friday as the cold front travels through the state. Winds will be blustery along this front, and you can expect a big drop in temperatures by day’s end. The afternoon will see highs around 63 degrees, falling into the 30s and 40s by Saturday morning!

Saturday will bring cloudy skies, windy weather, and cold temperatures as a potent fall storm churns overhead. The high is 43 degrees for the day. There is a chance to see a light wintry mix – most of the area light rain – and wet snowflakes in far northern Wisconsin.

That same chance for wintry mix will continue into Sunday with the same storm system. The best chance for snow will also stay up north. Winds continue to be breezy, with high temperatures near 44 degrees.