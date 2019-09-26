Another wet day for Friday

From Storm Team 5…

Temperatures feeling like autumn this morning – starting 10 to 20 degrees cooler than 24 hour ago.

Looking like a nice day out there as sunshine returns to the forecast – increasing clouds later on. Winds will be a little breezy at times this afternoon out of the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will be around 68 degrees.

Should be nice for anyone heading to Lambeau Field this evening. Skies will feature more cloud cover through the late afternoon and evening, but it should remain dry. Kick off temperatures around 62 degrees.

Later tonight, some of the clouds may bring some isolated overnight showers, but not everyone will see rain before daybreak. Temperatures fall to 54 degrees.

Rain chances increase for Friday. It will be a cloudy day with scattered showers, possibly some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Saturday looks like a nice day, but a little cool. A mix of sunshine and clouds with a high only hitting 60 degrees!

Want more rain? Probably not – but unfortunately we’ll get on and off rain and thunderstorms from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.