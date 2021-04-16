April 50s for this weekend, cooler air next week

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly clear skies from Friday will stay in place for the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be a little chilly at around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow: A gorgeous day is expected to start off the weekend. A disturbance will miss Wisconsin off to the south, but could bring some clouds into the region. Overall, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s, cooler by the lakeshore.

Sunday: The close of the weekend will be a good one until the late evening. High temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s. During the overnight hours, a cold front will dive in from Canada potentially bringing some rain and flakes Sunday night.

Next week: Rainy mix will be in the region Monday with temperatures stuck in the 40s. Cooler conditions will last through Wednesday before a warm up towards the end of the work week.

