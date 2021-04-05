April 70s, few chances for thundershowers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very warm stretch of April temperatures coming in for the start of the week. For Monday you’ll get a mixture of sunshine and clouds – and that sun will combing with a south/southeast wind from 5 and 15 mph to bring a VERY WARM day! High temps will likely hit 70 degrees with many well above that. By the lake and bay it will be much cooler in the 50s and 60s depending on your location.

This afternoon and evening, there is a small chance at an isolated shower. That chance is more miss than hit. The better opportunity for rain will come overnight between 3am and 7am tonight with a broken line of showers or thundershowers. The overnight low is a mild 52 degrees.

Many dry hours will build back into the forecast Tuesday with partly sunny skies. It’s going to be warm again with many communities away from the lake and bay hitting the 70s. Our next chance for scattered rain comes during the late afternoon or evening along a frontal boundary.