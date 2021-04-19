April chill continues, but warmer air is in sight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A spotty sprinkle or flurry will come to an end this evening with some breaks in the clouds during the overnight. It won’t be nearly as windy with lows in the 20s for most areas.

Tuesday will bring a similar weather set up across the state. We’ll have a good amount of cloud cover with an isolated sprinkle or flurry late in the day. High temperatures will stay on the cool side for this time of the year in the low to middle 40s.

One more chilly day is in the forecast Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. Sunshine and warmer air returns Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll push to near 60 by Friday with a chance for a light rain shower late in the day Friday.

More light rain showers will move through Saturday before drier conditions return Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.