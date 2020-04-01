April warmth builds in

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be locked in on Wednesday as we continue to see a push of moisture in from Lake Michigan – there may also be isolated spots that catch some flurries or drizzle under the clouds. Late in the day, the clouds could break up enough to bring some pops of sunshine with highs in the middle 40s.

Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog late night, early morning fog developing. The low goes to 31 degrees.

It will be warmer tomorrow as some sunshine emerges. 52 degrees is the high.

Warmer yet into Friday with a high in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front will kick up more clouds and bring a chance for scattered rain showers later in the day.

Any rain tapers off early on Saturday morning, with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. It cools down a bit to a high of 51 degrees.

Sunday will be a nice day, mostly sunny and 55 degrees.