The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure to our north today will clear out this morning taking the flurries and cloud cover with it. The good news for today is that skies will turn mostly sunny. The bad news is that an arctic cold front moves through today, dropping temperatures into the negatives for tonight.

We will stick with mostly clear skies tonight into early tomorrow. By the late afternoon and early evening, a low pressure system is going to build in from our south, and a potentially big storm is anticipated Weds. – Saturday. We are in a winter weather alert from Wednesday night into Friday night.

What to expect from this storm:

TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT THIS WEEK. PLAN AHEAD!

Most of this storm will clear out by Saturday morning.