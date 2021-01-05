Arctic air stays away from Wisconsin, quiet stretch continues

Weather

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was nice to see a little sunshine on Tuesday, but clouds and patchy fog will return once again tonight. Lows will cool into the upper teens to upper 20s with a light wind.

Clouds will return for most of the day on Wednesday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will remain well above average with highs pushing back into the low to middle 30s with a light breeze.

Other than a small chance for some flurries on Thursday, our forecast continues to look very quiet through the weekend and into early next week. Don’t expect a whole lot of sun, but high temperatures will remain on the mild side in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

