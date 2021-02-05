Arctic air will not budge

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After the passage of the cold front Thursday night, temperatures will only get cooler. Tonight temperatures dip to the low single digits with some clearing of the clouds. Wind chills will make most areas feel between -10 and -20 degrees.

Still breezy heading into Saturday, where our first high temperatures of the winter in the single digits will be likely.

Sunday morning wind chills could be -25 to -30 degrees. Highs will only be just above 0 degrees with some sunshine.

The Artic high does nut budge much next week. Therefore, single digit temperatures are here to stay through the entire week.

Throughout the forecasting period, wind chills will be below 0 degrees. Only bright side to the chilly weather and consistent west wind is that precipitation will be held at a minimum.