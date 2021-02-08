Arctic blast lingers all week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cold, cold, and more cold! It’s below zero to start the new week on Monday, and wind chills are even lower than that as the “feels-like” temperature is anywhere from -10 to -25 early on. Eventually the high will get to 7 degrees in the afternoon but that will still feel like it’s below zero with a light west wind.

Cloud cover will be plentiful, but there could be some pops of sun. Morning radar is also picking up on some flurries so don’t be surprised if you see flakes flying from time to time.

Tonight, some of those clouds will clear out to a mostly starry night. The low temperature is -9 overnight and by early tomorrow morning the wind chill will be as low as -10 to -25 across our side of the state.

A mix of sun and clouds going by for Tuesday. The high gets little better at 10 degrees, but those chills will stay below zero for much of the day.