Areas of drizzle Wednesday night, warmer weather ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the evening and overnight with periods or light rain or drizzle. Lows will be in the 50s for most areas with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: The day will begin with lots of clouds and some patchy areas of drizzle. Skies will slowly start to clear from north to south late in the day. Highs will still remain cool in the 60s lakeside, to lower 70s inland with a northeast breeze.

The week will wrap up with nice weather as highs reach the middle 70s. Most of us stay dry Friday, but southwest of Lake Winnebago could see a quick passing shower. The weekend should remain dry with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Highs will be near average early next week with rain returning to the forecast.