The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Areas of dense freezing fog out there for Tuesday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains for counties around Appleton and north until 10am or until the fog burns off.

Following the fog, plan on the sunshine coming out Tuesday with some thin clouds. Winds shifting to the southwest will bring in some warmer temperatures in the mid and upper 40s! There could be some select communities that exceed 50.

Tonight will be quiet with a few clouds and a mild low of 34 degrees.

Plan on a very warm day Wednesday, the warmest day since December 16th. Highs will be in the mid 50s north, and low to mid 60s to the south.