August heat and humidity arrive for the weekend

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quiet weather will be once again the rule tonight as skies clear and winds lighten. Temperatures will not be nearly as cool as the last few nights with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most areas.

The forecast looks good on Thursday as temperatures will warm to seasonal levels in the upper 70s to lower 80s away from Lake Michigan. We’ll have a few clouds pass through at times during the afternoon.

Highs will continue to slowly moderate on Friday with temperatures nearing the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky. Highs will remain in the low to middle 80s Saturday with a push of higher humidity levels. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible during the second half of the day. More rain chances are in the forecast Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Spotty showers linger into Monday with a breezy wind and highs still remaining quite warm in the middle 80s. Those highs will be in the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine and lower humidity levels.

