The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains our big weather influence Wednesday. That will bring in great weather once again with sunshine and comfortable dew point temperatures for the last day of August. Plan on a bit of a breezy afternoon where winds could get up to 25 miles per hour from the WNW. High temps in the low to mid 80s in all locations.

Another fantastic night ahead. Winds will relax and skies remain clear with a low of 58 degrees.

Tomorrow is sunny again! September begins with a high of 85 degrees and a touch humid.

Friday will bring our next rain chance, but nothing all day long. Breezy, humid and a warm temperatures around 87 degrees. There is a small chance for a morning shower, but the main rain event will be along a cold front in the evening/overnight hours with a shot at scattered thunderstorms.

Rain exits before Saturday with partly cloudy skies during the day. Breezy and cooler with a high of 73 degrees.

Nice again Sunday, partly cloudy and 73 degrees.

Labor Day on Monday at this point looks dry! Mostly sunny and 78 degrees.