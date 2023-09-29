From Storm Team 5…

Saturday starts off with a mixture of sun and clouds, but a weak disturbance builds in through the afternoon giving us a chance of a spotty shower mainly north of Green Bay. Otherwise, a southerly breeze will start to bring in some warmer and humid air with highs reaching the low 80s.

Sunday we stay dry and should be the warmest day in the short team with high temperatures in the mid 80s across the area. Temperatures in the low 80s continue Monday and Tuesday before rain arrives Wednesday.