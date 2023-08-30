The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A seasonably cool day Wednesday as high pressure regains full control of Wisconsin’s weather. Plan on some early lakeshore clouds floating south, then all sun after that. The normal high is 77 degrees, and our local highs will only be in the upper 60s and very low 70s.

Clear, calm and cool tonight. The low falls into the 40s again.

Sunshine galore for Thursday. Winds shifting to the southwest will take up temperatures into the middle 70s.

Mostly sunny and breezy Friday. Temperatures continue to rise to 82 degrees.

A small rain chance on Saturday will be for the northern half of the area where scattered thunderstorms may form. Otherwise, mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 88 degrees.

Hot and breezy Sunday! Plan on afternoon highs in the mid 90s!

Hot and breezy again for Labor Day. Monday will be mostly sunny and around 95 degrees.