The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a day it has been! The “Gales of November” were certainly out today with peak wind gusts across Northeast Wisconsin reaching anywhere from 20 to almost 60 mph.

Early this morning, winds were out of the southwest, which allowed us to pull in the very warm air for today! We hit 67 as the official high this afternoon here in Green Bay — so roughly 20 degrees above average. As a new system moves through our wind direction will continue to shift. Winds will stay fairly strong this evening with gusts up to 30 mph, but will turn out of the northwest through tonight, which pulls in cooler air, meaning tomorrow will feel quite different than today!

We only top out in the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon, and this pattern of highs in the mid-40s sticks around for this entire week.