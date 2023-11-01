The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a much quieter day here in Wisconsin than what we say yesterday! High pressure to our southeast has built in and kept us dry. However, we have an area of low pressure to our west which has provided quiet a few clouds throughout the day.

We stay quiet and partly cloudy through the rest of tonight and through all day tomorrow.

However, tomorrow will be a bit warmer than what we saw today. A southwesterly breeze through tonight will help us pull in warmer air through tomorrow afternoon.

High temps tomorrow will reach the mid-40s, ahead of temps in the low 50s by Friday and through the weekend.