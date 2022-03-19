Tonight: Clouds should gradually be decreasing to start off the night. By the early morning hours, we will have to watch for some patchy fog to develop. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow: It is the official start of spring! Patchy fog may linger through parts of the morning, but after that, nothing but sunshine. Highs will be running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal in the mid-50s.

Next Week: Our pattern turns a little bit more unsettled. A couple of rain showers are possible Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, Northeast Wisconsin has to watch for a wintry mix.