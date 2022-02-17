The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Watch for ice out there this morning! Yesterday’s thaw caused some pooling water from melting snow that refroze on area sidewalks and driveways.

As snow moves into the Midwest to the south of Wisconsin Thursday, we just get some cloud cover on instead of accumulating snow. There may be a couple flurries where clouds are thicker to the south, but where clouds are thinner to the north, a little filtered sunshine works into the forecast. Chilly north winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour will limit the afternoon high to around 21 degrees.

Clouds thin out tonight and winds calm down from the afternoon. This is going to bring on a cold night around 0 degrees. Sub-zero temps up north, and single digits for lows by the lakeshore.

Tomorrow will start out quiet, but turn VERY WINDY for the second half of the day. The high is 28 degrees. A clipper moving into the state will also drop a little snow that mainly brings a dusting to an inch, while an inch or two may fall northwest of Green Bay. This is mainly for the afternoon and evening. The winds by the night could gust as high as 40 or 50 miles per hour!