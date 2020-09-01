Back to school forecast for September 1st

Both the new month and the start of the school year begin on the cool side! 40s and low 50s out the door this morning, then warming to the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Partly sunny skies as clouds thicken up a bit later today. Those afternoon and evening clouds might bring some spotty or scattered rain showers or sprinkles.

Evening rain chances taper off tonight, leaving a clearing sky overnight. Lows will not be as chilly as this morning, dropping off to 56 degrees overnight.

A clear sky to start and end tomorrow for lots of sunshine Wednesday. It will be breezier and warmer as highs climb to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

