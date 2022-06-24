The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The upper 80s the last two days will be trumped by some big time heat Friday! Bright skies with sunshine and a few clouds will take highs in the lower 90s in the afternoon, with lower 80s near the lake – also bringing in some humidity again. There is a small rain/thundershower chance that will be just for the northern half of our area in the afternoon. SW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight any rain will go away with a mix of clouds and stars. A very nice night with lower humidity and a mild low of 68 degrees.

Saturday will bring returning rain chances. A warm front will throw some showers our way during the late morning to around noon – then a cold front behind that will keep spotty or isolated thundershowers through the afternoon and evening. There should be many hours of dry time during the day, especially for the second half of the day! The high is 83 degrees it will be humid.

Sunday will just bring sunshine and some wind. 77 degrees as more comfortable air returns to the state.