Back to the same old chill in the air

Tonight, thin clouds moving in will bring a partly cloudy sky with a low of 37 degrees.

Tomorrow is going to just as cool, and even more cloudy as highs get back to the low 50s. Although the chance for rain is small, there could be a spotty light rain shower out west or down to the south early in the day.

Wednesday will be our next chance to get to near normal temps as the high climbs a bit to 60 degrees. Partly sunny skies and a chance for an isolated rain shower.

Thursday brings back highs in the 50s, and Friday, temps only top out in the 40s. We will closely watch nighttime lows during this time that could drop below freezing and pose a risk to temperature sensitive plants.