Back to work and school with thunderstorms

From Storm Team 5…

It’s a rainy start to Tuesday as many of us get back to the grind of work and school!

2:30AM TUESDAY: A significant cluster of thunderstorms moving through northeast Wisconsin is bringing plenty of… Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Low pressure and attached cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers, some thunderstorms up until about mid day.

Once the cold front passes, the afternoon will start to clear out a bit. The second half of the day will bring back partly sunny skies, but still a small chance for isolated showers in the northwoods.

Winds will be breezy at times as they turn to the west from 15 to 30 miles per hour. It will also be the ONLY MUGGY DAY THIS WEEK! High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





Tonight, partly cloudy skies out there but looking mainly dry! Winds will still be a little breezy this evening – and overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday looks much, much nicer – but it will be cooler. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees.

On Thursday, partly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees. There is a chance for some spotty showers through the evening, continuing into early Friday morning.