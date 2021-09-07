Back to work with morning thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain and thunderstorms come back as school and work resumes! A cold front cutting through the state will bring some storms mainly in the morning, that will exit the lakeshore by the very early afternoon. The rest of the day will bring sunshine and a breezy northwest wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour. The high gets to 76 degrees.

Tonight, most will be dry with mainly clear conditions – but the only exception is the northwoods where the evening may have an isolated shower. The low tonight is 55 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another breezy day and cooler at 71 degrees. Sunshine will be out in the morning, while the afternoon will have scattered clouds and a few hit/miss showers that pop-up later in the day.