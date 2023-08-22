The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a fairly nice end to this Tuesday after beginning fairly cloudy.

An area of low pressure to our west provided the showers and clouds we saw this morning, and this system will bring in our next chance for thunderstorms northeast of Green Bay tonight. These storms could potentially become strong which puts the Door Peninsula and Menominee Co., MI in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for large hail and damaging wind to move in with these storms tonight.

These storms will enter around 1am and clear out by daybreak tomorrow. Your Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny.

—

A warm front attached to that area of low pressure will lift tonight turning out winds out of the southwest which is what allows heat and humidity to build in. However, this will be extreme heat moving in. This puts areas in NE WI in an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory from 10am tomorrow – 9pm tomorrow night.

The hottest part of the day tomorrow will be from about 12pm – 5pm. After that, a strong front will move through turning our winds out of the north and we will drop in temps VERY quickly.

Example (watch the GB temp here):

We all head to bed tomorrow night back with more comfy temps in the 60s and 70s.

That northwesterly breeze will keep us struggling to get temps even in the low 80s on Thursday.